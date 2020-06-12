Youngstown man accused of intentionally hitting car with man, baby inside

Charleston Jennings, 36, was booked into the jail on two counts of felonious assault charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals on charges that he intentionally drove his vehicle at a car with a man and his infant daughter inside.

Charleston Jennings, 36, was booked into the jail on two counts of felonious assault charges. It is not yet clear if he will be arraigned today.

Reports said officers were called June 5 to a fight in the 700 block of Cambridge Avenue. There, a man told police that he had argued with Jennings earlier in the day, but Jennings was still upset about the argument and threatened to kill him, his girlfriend and their 3-month-old child.

The man said he decided to leave with his daughter, and when they drove away, Jennings got in his own car. Jennings drove into the back bumper on the man’s car several times, reports said.

Neither the man nor his daughter were injured.