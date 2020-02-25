Youngstown man accused of infant son’s death deemed competent to stand trial

An assessment is still being done to determine if Xavier Richardson can plead not guilty by reason of insanity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A North Side Youngstown man charged with the death of his infant son has been deemed competent to stand trial.

The evaluation was revealed Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court during an off-the-record status conference in the case of Xavier Richardson, 20, of Wick Avenue.

Richardson is charged with murder for the March 15 death of his son, who was under two months old.

A pretrial hearing in the case will be scheduled within the next 45 days.

An assessment is still being done to determine if Richardson can be allowed to plead not guilty by reason of insanity. It is not yet clear when the assessment will be done.

In a police report, Richardson said he noticed the baby was sleeping but not breathing, so he took him to the hospital. The baby was cold to the touch and blue at the hospital, reports said.

Hospital personnel found bite marks on the baby and injuries to his brain, police said.

Police charged the father with murder after consulting with doctors at the hospital, who said the baby had severe injuries that could not have been caused naturally.