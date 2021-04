The victim is between 13 and 16 years old

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned a secret indictment this week against a Youngstown man accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor in Trumbull County.

George Austin, III, 23, is charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

According to court records, the alleged crime happened between fall 2019 and winter 2020.

The victim is between 13 and 16 years old.

Austin was arraigned Friday where bail was set at $10,000.