YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man was booked into the Mahoning County jail after reports said he fired a shot into his ceiling because of marital problems.

Reports said Robert Duval, Sr., was arrested after police were called about 5:45 p.m. Thursday to his home in the 2800 block of Idlewood Avenue after a woman said she was talking to Duval’s wife and she heard a gunshot.

Police found Duval walking on the street. When an officer asked if he had a gun, Duval said no, but when he was asked to raise his shirt, the officer saw a bulge in his clothes that resembled a gun, reports said.

Reports said the officer struggled with Duval and Duval reached for the bulge before he was handcuffed. Once cuffed, the officer found a loaded .25-caliber semiautomatic handgun in his clothes, reports said.

Duval’s wife denied anything happened in the home, but reports said Duval told police he was having “marital problems” and while he was sitting on a chair, he fired a shot in the air. Police checked the house and found a bullet hole in the ceiling above the chair, reports said.

Police could not find a shell casing. Reports said Duval’s wife swept the casing up.