YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Loveland Road man was cited for discharging firearms in city limits Thursday because he didn’t like a woman who was visiting his home.

Jonah Hall, 22, was arraigned Friday in municipal court on the charge, a first degree misdemeanor. He is due back in court Feb. 24 for a pretrial hearing.

Reports said officers were called about 5:55 p.m. to Hall’s home in the 3500 block of Loveland Road by his brother. The brother told police Hall was upset with a woman he does not like who came to the home with the brother, reports said.

Reports said Hall came out a side door and admitted firing his gun into the yard three times because he did not like the woman. Officers found three spent 9mm shell casings in the driveway and also took a 9mm handgun, reports said.

Hall told police he never pointed the gun at anyone, reports said.