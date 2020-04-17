Youngstown man accused of domestic violence arrested when he returns home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Chalmers Avenue man will spend the weekend in the Mahoning County jail after reports said he returned to his own home early Friday after a woman called 911 saying he attacked her.

Jeffrey Wells, 54, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Monday on a felony charge of domestic violence and a misdemeanor count of assault.

Reports said police were first called to his home Wednesday, where a woman told officers he punched her then choked her until she passed out. When she woke up and called police, Wells left, reports said.

Police were called back to the home about 3:35 a.m. Friday after the woman said Wells came back to the home and attacked a man she asked to stay with her to protect her from Wells.

The woman told police Wells tried to grab her, but her friend stopped him, reports said. The friend told officers that Wells was mad at him because he was there with the woman.

The friend had cuts on his shoulder, reports said.

The domestic violence charge is a felony because Wells was convicted of domestic violence in 2012 in Warren Municipal Court.