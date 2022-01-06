YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Glenwood Avenue man accused of burning a family member in September after throwing boiling pots of corn and collard greens at her was arrested Wednesday on a warrant.

John Reid, 33, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on a warrant for a felonious assault charge and was booked into the Mahoning County Jail. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 4:05 p.m. Sept. 5 to a home in the 1700 block of Glenwood Ave., where the victim told police that she argued with Reid over food.

During the argument, Reid threw a boiling pot of collard greens at the woman and also a boiling pot of corn. Reports said she had burns on her legs.

Reid was not at the house when police arrived.