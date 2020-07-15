Youngstown man accused of beating relative, elderly aunt

Police said Raymond Gutierrez was covered in blood when they pulled him over during a traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Rush Boulevard man had blood all over his clothes Tuesday after he was stopped by Youngstown police who were investigating the beating of his elderly aunt.

Raymond Gutierrez, 53, is in the Mahoning County Jail on two counts of felonious assault and two counts of improper discharge of a firearm into a habitation.

Police were called about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday by a man who said his 92-year-old neighbor was on the porch of his Rush Boulevard home and injured. As police got there, a car driven by Gutierrez pulled out of the drive.

Police pulled the car over at Rush Boulevard and East Auburndale Avenue. When Gutierrez got out, he was covered in blood, reports said.

Back at the neighbor’s home, another relative of Gutierrez told police that Gutierrez had attacked him and his aunt.

The relative said Gutierrez was firing a gun in a bedroom around 3 a.m. He later put a dog outside and then beat the male relative with a pistol to force him to find the dog, the victim told police.

Gutierrez also attacked his aunt in her bed, hitting her in the face several times with a gun before she managed to get away and go to the neighbor’s porch, according to the report.

The male relative told police that Gutierrez has abused them for years but they are afraid to report it because they are afraid the abuse will get worse.

The aunt was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center.