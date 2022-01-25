LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man accused of spitting on a paramedic last week while police tried to arrest him is due back in court this week.

Marquis Cambridge, 27, of Brentwood Avenue in Youngstown, is set for a preliminary hearing Friday in Girard Municipal Court on a fourth-degree felony count of assault as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, persistent disorderly conduct, assault and aggravated menacing.

He is in the Trumbull County Jail following his arraignment Monday. Jail records also show he has a hold from Warren Municipal Court for a warrant in a traffic case and a misdemeanor case.

Reports said Cambridge was arrested after township police were called about 6:30 p.m. to a store in the 4700 block of Belmont Avenue by someone who said Cambridge was in the back of the store trying to fight his girlfriend.

Reports said Cambridge had his hands in his pockets and refused to remove them and he would not allow officers to have his arms to handcuff him after they told him he was under arrest.

Police managed to get Cambridge handcuffed, but he refused to walk and dropped to the ground, reports said. Police took a crack pipe out of his pockets and a bottle of alcohol from his waistband, but he was kicking officers and banging his head on the floor, reports said. Officers had to put shackles on his ankles to stop him from kicking, reports said.

Paramedics with the fire department were called to examine Cambridge and officers picked him up to place him on a gurney, but he spat on one of the firefighters, reports said. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, but he continued to spit on nurses and other staff and break free, reports said.

Reports said witnesses told police that Cambridge came to the building to speak to his girlfriend and said when he was asked to step outside “it would be really bloody in the building” if someone did not get his girlfriend.