LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man who left a dog outside in subfreezing temperatures in March was arrested Wednesday.

Brandon Miller, 28, pleaded not guilty Thursday to animal cruelty charges in Girard Municipal Court for an incident that happened at the Fastrac gas station on Belmont Avenue in Liberty Township.

Police said Miller was seen outside of the Fastrac gas station on March 12 tying a dog to the air pump. A gas station employee told police that the man went into the gas station to use the restroom. The employee then said Miller abandoned the canine.

According to a police report, the temperature was 21 degrees at the time, but the wind chill made it feel like 7 degrees.

Reports said the dog was let into the gas station by employees. The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County then took the dog for it to be housed, according to police.

On March 16, Miller called police and claimed that the dog got loose, according to the report. Police said Miller claimed that the dog, Chino, is his emotional support animal and that he wanted the dog back.