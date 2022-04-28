YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council could soon add another tool to catch those committing crimes.

Members of the Youngstown City County Safety Committee heard from representatives Thursday from a company that provides cameras that can capture and record car license plates.

Councilwoman Anita Davis, who chairs the committee, says she wants to use some of the cameras to keep watch over trouble spots such as a Shell gas station in her ward that’s been the location of more police calls than any other in the city.

A resolution to purchase the equipment could come up before the full Council soon