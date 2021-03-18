Youngstown looking to hire lifeguards for Northside Pool, other positions

They've been working with both the YMCA and the Jewish Community Center to recruit and train lifeguards so they are ready to open the pool this June

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Directors with Youngstown’s Parks Department are looking to get a jump on the summer recreation season.

They are now taking applications to fill more than 40 positions, including a dozen lifeguards for the Northside Pool.

They’ve been working with both the YMCA and the Jewish Community Center to recruit and train lifeguards so they are ready to open the pool this June.

“Part of the collaboration though is the employment opportunity for the possibility to even work at the Y once the season for us closes since we’re just an outdoor pool. So there’s a win-win for both of us,” said Parks Director Dawn Turnage.

Turnage said certified lifeguards will make $10-45 an hour, while other pool staff and student summer park employees will earn just under $9 an hour.