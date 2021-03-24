Youngstown looking for community input to improve local youth sports

They want to community to help them form a group that teaches children necessary skills for life

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Parks and Recreation Department is looking for committee input to improve local youth sports with the creation of the Youth All Sports Planning and Advisory Committee.

The department is working with the Youngstown Police Department, C.I.R.V. Youngstown and the YMCA to get the community involved in creating the rules, play format, team formation and other league operations.

The goal is to provide structure to youth sports in the area and to teach children courtesy, cooperation, sportsmanship and respect.

“Sports is a decent way to teach people about life,” said Malik Mostella, the community liaison for YPD. “You have to learn how to work with people, you have to have a common goal, you have to be there on time. It’s no different than a job. It prepares you for the workforce.”

Mostella has been reaching out and working with local coaches in the area to try and bring everyone together so that they can make this happen.

“In particular, the little league football, they would come to our department and they would actually just rent a field, and there’s more to it than just renting a field,” said Dawn Turnage, the director for the Youngstown Parks and Recreation Department. “There’s an opportunity for us to actually have a structure through the Parks and Recreation Department, and we could keep connected throughout the entire year, but we want the community to help us develop and build that structure and what it will look like together.”

They started working on this last month and have a tentative goal to have it formed by July 1. Anyone interested in contributing can call the Parks and Recreation office at 330-742-8711.

“It will also provide opportunity for other coaches and opportunity for other individuals and stakeholders to have an opportunity to encourage our youth, invest in our youth,” Turnage said.

If individuals don’t want to coach, they can be sponsors and help provide equipment or provide mentorship to the players.

“If we are the ones who are here to support our kids, we also have to be the ones who are here to train our kids. And to do that effectively, there has to be an opportunity for our kids to see and benefit from what a structured environment looks like but also have the benefit of connecting with those that they typically don’t connect with every day, such as our police department, such as other representatives from the city that actually are involved with them and can also provide additional programming, if needed,” Turnage said.

“The end vision is a field full of kids having fun all doing something that they love doing and their parents participating and watching right along with them,” Mostella said.