Youngstown local holding short-story competition for youth

The theme for the competition is science fiction

(WKBN) – A Youngstown native is helping put together a writing competition for students to submit original short-stories.

The non-profit, BRO Inc., started by 2008 Youngstown Early College Graduate Tehron Campbell, is holding a Young and Gifted Writing Competition.

The competition was created to promote creative thinking in students.

All students living in the Mahoning Valley in grades 5 through 8 are allowed to participate.

Winners have a chance to win cash prizes up to $250 and a trophy.

Writing submissions will be judged on spelling and grammar, futurism, level of technical detail, creativity, storytelling and the story overall.

All writing submissions must be 1,000 words or less.

Students have until December 18, 2020 to submit their short story. Stories can be submitted to the Bro Inc website.

Winners will be contacted and notified through the parent/guardian or participating teacher.