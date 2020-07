Youngstown officials say illegal trash was dumped on the east side in the Sharonline neighborhood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Litter Control wants the community’s help in cracking down on illegal dumping.

They want to know if anyone recognizes this man or the pickup truck.

Anyone with information should call the City or Green Youngstown Litter Control at 330-744-7526.

