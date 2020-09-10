Youngstown Lions Club collecting donated glasses for people in need

In February, the organization donated 2,776 pairs of glasses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An eye test has been a popular thing during the pandemic and as kids go back to school.

You can always put those old glasses to good use instead of just throwing them away.

The Youngstown Lions Club has boxes at around 20 locations throughout Mahoning County, including in libraries, businesses and eye doctor’s offices.

In February, the organization donated 2,776 pairs of glasses.

They go to Portage County first, which reads the prescription, cleans them and grades them.

It all starts with your donation to help those who need glasses to see better.

“They can bring anything. They can bring their frames, they can bring their lenses. We’ll take anything because usually the stuff can be recycled for the people that need it,” said Cheri Metzinger from the Lions Club.

All eye glasses are distributed on periodic mission trips to Central and South America.

After eye exams, the patients are given a choice from the glasses which match their prescription.

Federal health regulations do not allow this to be done in the United States.

Glasses can be dropped off to the following locations:

America’s Best

Austintown Library

Belmont Eye Clinic

Boardman Library

Brownlee Woods Library

Campbell Library

Canfield Library

Easter Seals

Eye Care Downtown

Eye Catchers (Columbiana/Boardman)

Main Library

Park Vista (Two boxes)

Poland Library

Poland Medical Center

Senior Center by Park Vista

Struthers Library

Wickliffe Presbyterian

Classical Optical on Belmont

