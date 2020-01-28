Youngstown lights up bridge in memory of Kobe Bryant

A heavily traveled bridge in Youngstown is lit up right now in memory of NBA star Kobe Bryant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A heavily traveled bridge in Youngstown is lit up right now in memory of NBA star Kobe Bryant.

The lights under the Market Street bridge are lit up in purple and gold this week – the Los Angeles Lakers team colors.

Bryant died along with his daughter and seven others Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in California.

Tributes to Bryant are being displayed across the country. Another local mention is from Lamar Advertising with a digital billboard on the Route 711 Connector that reads “Legend 1978-2020” with a picture of Bryant.

Lamar is displaying the image on approximately 950 digital billboards across the country.