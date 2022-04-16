YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Dreary weather didn’t stop the Youngstown Lifeguard Academy from performing some community service Saturday morning.

The academy took part in a clean-up day at the Union Baptist Church on Lincoln Avenue.

The clean-up day is one of the last remaining projects before the academy begins work with the Youngstown Parks and Recreation Department.

Members of the academy cleaned up any shrubbery and weeds along the back of the church to make the property more presentable.

“The three years I’ve been here, it’s always nice to give back to the community through service, always. The first year I’ve been here to the third year today I’ve always been giving back through community service in multiple ways, this just happens to be one of them. Like Community Green said, this isn’t our first rodeo,” said lifeguard Luther Bell.

The Academy also plans to hold its “Put a Youth to Work” program, which allows Academy members to conduct light work for hire over the next school year.