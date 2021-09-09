Youngstown library enters new phase of renovations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Main Library on Wick Avenue is moving into another phase for renovations.

After beginning construction in August this year, the Main Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is expecting renovations to be completed in early 2022.

They also say that on January 3, 2022, the second phase of the construction project will open to the public. The second floor will open, including a new computer lab, study rooms, meeting rooms and Genealogy and Local History.

While the construction project continues, all public services will take place on the second floor and the Family Engagement Area that recently opened.

They project the cost of the design and construction for the project to be $26.1 million, which was factored into the library’s strategic planning for several decades, according to a release. Funds were also set aside specifically for this project so the library could remain debt-free.

While the project transitions from phase two to phase three, the Main Library will close temporarily from November 22 through the end of the year.

This closure will allow staff the time to move materials from the Grand Reading Room and to prepare the second floor for public service.

During the closure, curbside drop-off at the Main Library will not be available. Patrons can return materials at any other open library branch and use the library’s online services.