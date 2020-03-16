Youngstown library and branches closing until April 3

The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County will close all of its libraries throughout Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County will close all of its libraries throughout Mahoning County effective Monday, March 16, through Friday, April 3.

Library staff is meeting Monday and Tuesday to come up with ways to serve the public during that time that wound not include patrons coming into the library.

Janet Loew, communications and marketing director for the library system issued the following statement Sunday:

“During today’s press conference with Governor Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health Director, the Governor announced more mandatory closings, and Dr. Acton spoke of the importance of taking steps to curtail the spread of COVID-19. In light of this, the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County will close all of its locations effective immediately. We are planning to remain closed through Friday, April 3 and the Library will be monitoring this rapidly evolving situation as April 3 approaches to make determinations past that date.”

Due dates on library materials will be extended to avoid fines. Fines will also not be charged for Search Ohio materials currently on loan.

Book drops will not be available for the return of books during this time. Patrons are advised not to leave materials outside the libraries; this could lead to damaged materials and the patron would be charged for damages and/or replacement materials.

The Library had previously announced that all programming and events are canceled, including those held by the Friends of the Library. The Friends bookstore, located in the Poland Library, will also be closed. Library meeting room bookings will not be taken during this time.

Three Mahoning County libraries are polling places: Boardman, East and Newport branches and those libraries will be available for the Mahoning County Board of Elections as polling places on Election Day, Tuesday, March 17.