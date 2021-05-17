Youngstown libraries selling books, furniture to public this week

Two Youngstown libraries are selling books and items they no longer need to the public.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Youngstown libraries are selling books and items they no longer need to the public this week.

The Main Library in Youngstown is holding a sale to get rid of items it no longer needs, such as surplus items, which are now being sold to the public.

The sale started Monday, but the deals will be around Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

It includes furniture, office equipment, office chairs, wood shelving, computer tables, metal cabinets with drawers and other items.

Sales are cash only, and if you buy, you should be prepared to take the items with you. There are no deliveries.

One buyer, Mike Ekoniak, was a teacher who found three items for an upgrade.

“It’ll be nice to have them in my home office since I’ve been teaching from home the past 18 months. Thought it would be better to have some more durable furniture,” Ekoniak said.

The sale continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Newport Library on Market Street.

At the same time, same place, the Friends of the Public Library is holding a book sale.

These are books no longer needed by the library.

Twenty books can be bought for just a dollar, and there are DVDs for sale, too. The proceeds from the book sale go to the Summer Discover program.

“The Friends of the Library most especially like to sponsor the summer reading program. We like to help them so they can bring in special presentations and authors, and we like to give the kids books for incentives,” said Deborah Liptak of Friends of the Public Library.

The book sale continues Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

The Friends of the Public Library also has a store in the Poland Library to sell books.