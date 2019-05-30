Youngstown, Liberty leaders discuss building a better Belmont Avenue Corridor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, leaders from Youngstown and Liberty Township met to talk about plans to fix up the Belmont Avenue Corridor.

The road connecting Youngstown and Liberty is lined with shops and businesses.

The Eastgate Regional Council of Governments is doing a study over the next several months to figure out where improvements can be made.

“Take the ride and just start looking from 80 to downtown and you’re like, ‘Wow, that’s the corridor.’ That’s where you see a great pocket here, some improvements needed here, a great pocket there, improvements needed there. So when we work on all those things that need to be improved, we’ll be a greater city and a community,” said Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown.

The plan focuses on transportation issues, economic development and upgrades to sidewalks and buildings.

The goal is to attract more people to the area.

“Somebody coming from out of town that stops here between New York and Chicago or wherever they are traveling say, ‘This might be a great place to live,'” said Liberty Township Trustee Arnie Clebone.

One of the areas being looked at is near Rally’s. Leaders in Liberty say they are happy the restaurant is such a big success, but they would like to get a better traffic flow there in the future.

“That’s something I think we’re gonna have to take a look at. It could be an important aspect of the plan. How do we control this traffic? What kind of signaling can be put in? Something we are gonna be talking about with our police department,” Clebone said.

Leaders say significant progress will be made over the next couple of years.