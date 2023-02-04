SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — A ceremony was held for the swearing-in of Judge Mark A Hanni on Saturday.

Hanni was sworn in as the 7th district court of appeals judge. The ceremony was at the St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Salem.

Judge Hanni says he is excited to help bring justice to the community. Justice Patrick F. Fischer did the swearing-in.

“[I] really ran to carry on my father’s legacy who was a municipal judge in the city of Youngstown, Don L. Hanni,” he said.

Judge Hanni was accompanied by fellow judges, friends and family.