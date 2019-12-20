Youngstown leaders sworn in Friday ready to get to work

Councilman Jimmy Hughes said he wants to help the whole city move forward in a positive direction

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Youngstown leaders both start and continue their journeys Friday.

Councilwoman Anita Davis and Councilman-elect Jimmy Hughes were sworn in at Flambeau’s Live restaurant on Market Street.

Davis just finished up her fourth year representing the sixth ward, and Friday marks the beginning of her second term.

For Hughes, Friday was the beginning of a new journey. He was sworn in for the first time to represent the city’s second ward.

Hughes said he has always been a public servant, and he wants to help the whole city move forward in a positive direction.

“We want better housing, less crime. We want a better understanding of our government leaders and officials, and we want the faith and the trust in all of that,” he said.

“I’m hoping to use all the knowledge that I’ve learned these past years to make things even better because first and foremost, my responsibility is to the ward because when you improve the ward, you improve the whole health of the city,” Davis said.

Councilwoman Davis said she feels like she’s hit her stride, and she and Hughes are both ready to help Youngstown thrive.