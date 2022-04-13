YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Gone but not forgotten; that was the sentiment as a familiar face of Youngstown was honored for her 50th birthday on Wednesday.

Victoria “Vicky” Allen passed away on September 21, 2021. She would’ve turned 50 on Wednesday, so in her honor, family and friends gathered to remember her and the legacy she left behind.

Her mother says it filled her heart to see everyone come together for her.

“My heart is glad as a mother that people cared that much about my baby that they would come out and take the time to help to celebrate her birthday with us,” said Allen’s mom, Cherry Robinson.

Allen was an advocate in the community fighting against violence with the ICU Blockwatch, bringing people together through community events and doing all she could to help others.

“One of the most beautiful things I think I’ve ever seen is the day that she passed, the Youngstown YPD lined up outside here and they saluted her… She impacted the community that much,” said Robin Woodberry, a friend of Allen’s.

“I still like to thank her even though she ain’t here with us. I like to thank her for everything she did in the community for everybody,” said Richard Hess, a friend of Allen’s.

At Wednesday’s celebration, balloons were released and 50 candles were lit in Allen’s honor.