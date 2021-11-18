Youngstown law director taking 2 weeks off

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Law Director Jeff Limbian will be off the job for two weeks.

The announcement follows a memo he sent earlier this week to the clerk of council in which he called her decision to cancel this week’s council meeting “misguided and misplaced.”

Mayor Tito Brown called Limbian’s leave personal, but one city council member called it an administrative leave.

A memo was sent on Thursday to certain city employees telling them to direct their legal requests to assistant law directors Lou D’Apolito or Dan Dascenzo.

Mayor Brown says Limbian remains Youngstown’s law director, but didn’t want to say anymore right now.

First News contacted Limbian but he would not comment.