Youngstown launches easier way register for upcoming events, reserve pavilions online

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown is now offering a new way to browse and sign up for recreational activities in the area.

The Department of Parks and Recreation partnered with CivicRec to launch a new feature on their website, making it easier to find organized activities, classes, sports and youth leagues.

The feature also lets the community reserve pavilions, shelters and special events online.

“Parks and Recreation is essential to enhancing communities and keeping them strong and healthy. As an added bonus, the use of CivicRec software will facilitate communication between the department and the citizens of Youngstown,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Dawn Turnage.

The Department of Parks and Recreation said the feature will be easy navigate from a smartphone or tablet.

To check it out, click here.