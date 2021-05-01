Youngstown kicks off the start of May with a festival

Local News

The festival ran from noon to 5 p.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The May Day Festival was underway in Youngstown Saturday.

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The May Day Festival was underway in Youngstown Saturday.

May Day is an international celebration of labor.

The festival ran from noon to 5 p.m., and there were musical performers, different community groups and vendors.

“We have a bunch of tables with folks who work on environmental justice, climate justice, voter registration, various community groups. We’re also giving away free seeds,” said co-organizer Daphne Carr.

She says they also introducing a free store to the event, which will be open daily inside the Calvin Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com