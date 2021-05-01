Youngstown kicks off the start of May with a festival

The festival ran from noon to 5 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The May Day Festival was underway in Youngstown Saturday.

May Day is an international celebration of labor.

The festival ran from noon to 5 p.m., and there were musical performers, different community groups and vendors.

“We have a bunch of tables with folks who work on environmental justice, climate justice, voter registration, various community groups. We’re also giving away free seeds,” said co-organizer Daphne Carr.

She says they also introducing a free store to the event, which will be open daily inside the Calvin Center.