YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Today there was an unveiling of Judge Gene Donofrio’s picture inside the 7th district court of appeals in Youngstown.

Judge Gene Donofrio has served on the bench for 30 years and is retiring next week.

His picture was placed on the court wall amongst many other prestigious judges, including his father.

Donofrio was joined in celebration by family, friends, colleagues and community members.

“Combination of a lot of emotions, I had the opportunity to work at a job here that I really loved with great colleagues and great staff and it really was a true joy to come to work every day,” Donofrio said.

Many former colleagues spoke about his integrity as a person