Youngstown joining legal battle against pharmaceutical industry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown has joined a legal battle against “the pharmaceutical industry,” alleging that it’s responsible for the flow of “unnecessary and unwanted opioids” into the city.

Mayor Tito Brown says the city is fighting to hold those responsible for the loss of lives due to opioids, as well as the costs associated with law enforcement and public safety.

He cited an Associated Press article that references 48 states joining 2,000 local governments in the lawsuit against the drug industry.

He said Youngstown is seeking punitive damages, alleging that the defendants acted with malice in their quest to sell dangerous drugs to residents.