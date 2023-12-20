YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation released a statement Wednesday in the wake of recent swatting activities against Jewish synagogues.

According to a press release, the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation is aware that Jewish agencies and synagogues nationally have been experiencing an uptick in swatting activities, which is the action or practice of making a threat in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.

The Federation states that several Jewish synagogues throughout Ohio, including Ohev Beth Sholom in Youngstown, received threats on Monday, December 18.

Elise Skolnick released the following statement on behalf of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation:

“Though the increase of these threats is disconcerting, we have no reason to believe there is any credible threat to our local community. The threat to OBS was addressed and reported quickly, and follow-up is now in the hands of Federal law enforcement. We will continue to work closely with local and federal partners to address these threats. The safety of the entire Jewish community is of utmost importance to us. “ Elise Skolnick-Youngstown Area Jewish Federation

This comes days after an Ohio teen reportedly tried to plan a mass shooting at an Ohio Jewish synagogue.