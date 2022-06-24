YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Jewish Community spoke on Roe v. Wade Friday.

Executive Director of Youngstown Area Jewish Federation Bonnie Burdman said Jewish principles on abortion are complicated but states in certain circumstances abortion is necessary for the health of the mother.

In a statement, Burdman said, “when making legislation on one set of religious principles, we believe it is an unlawful infringement on first amendment religious freedom rights.”

The Jewish Council for Public Affairs condemned the Supreme Court’s decision, writing that “prohibiting abortion access is contrary to Jewish law, traditions, and our principal value of saving a life; it enshrines specific religious imperatives in American law.”

Burdman added that the Federation will continue to advocate against Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill, which went into effect Friday evening.