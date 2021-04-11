Youngstown JCC hosts virtual Holocaust Memorial ceremony Sunday

The ceremony will feature a keynote presentation by the Director of the YSU Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation will be holding a virtual Holocaust Memorial Ceremony Sunday.

The annual memorial ceremony starts at 4 p.m.

The ceremony will feature a keynote presentation by the Director of the YSU Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies, Jacob Ari Labendz.

The program will also include special video presentations, a candle lighting ceremony, and participation by children and grandchildren of Survivors.

Visit their website to register for the virtual event.

