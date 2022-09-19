YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation is starting its 30th annual food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley Monday.

Donations will be accepted at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, Akiva Academy, Temple El Emeth, Children of Israel Congregation and Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom.

Items needed the most year-round are peanut butter, cereal, canned vegetables, canned fruit, tuna fish, dry pasta, canned soup and macaroni and cheese.

The drive will run through October 20th.