Youngstown investigators release image of ‘person of interest’ in Big A’s fire

Person of Interest for the Big A's fire that happened on June 21st

Courtesy: Youngstown Fire Department

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators released a surveillance image Thursday of a “person of interest” in a recent fire.

Investigators say someone set Big A Drive-Thru in Youngstown on fire Monday.

The arson happened around 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Glenwood and Sherwood avenues on the south side.

Anyone with information about the person in the photo is asked to call Capt. Kurt Wright at 330-782-0055 or the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8911.

