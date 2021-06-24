Youngstown investigators release image of ‘person of interest’ in Big A’s fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators released a surveillance image Thursday of a “person of interest” in a recent fire.

Investigators say someone set Big A Drive-Thru in Youngstown on fire Monday.

The arson happened around 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Glenwood and Sherwood avenues on the south side.

Anyone with information about the person in the photo is asked to call Capt. Kurt Wright at 330-782-0055 or the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8911.