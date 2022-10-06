YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Side house where humane agents removed 17 cats Wednesday was condemned Thursday.

The house in the 1000 block of State Street has holes in the roof, no utilities and exposed wiring, officials with the city code enforcement department said.

The man who lives in the house, a veteran, agreed to be taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be examined.

The man had no running water and no gas. The owner of the house is a cousin of his who died and the man had been living there for at least 10 years, said Mike Durkin, who heads up the Code Enforcement Department.

Humane agents Wednesday managed to trap 17 cats inside and outside the house. Several of them have injuries to their faces. They are being treated at Animal Charity.

Another cat was found outside Thursday and trapped. Humane agents plan to come back every couple of days and see if there are any more cats outside.

Officials also found two dead cats inside the house.