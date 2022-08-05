YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said no one was injured Wednesday after a South Side home was shot at for the third time this week.

Police were called about 1:50 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of East Florida Avenue where a woman said someone in a passing car fired several shots at the home.

A 14-year-old boy who was on the porch told police that a car drove by twice, and the second time it drove by, someone inside opened fire with a gun. The boy ran off the porch and hid, reports said.

Reports said the boy told police the shooting involved a girl.

Reports listed two suspects who are 17.

No one was injured, but a neighboring home was damaged by gunfire, reports said. Police have been to the same home where the boy was on the porch two times this week for gunfire calls, reports said.