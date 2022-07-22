YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a South Side home has been the target of gunfire for two days in a row.

Police were called about 10:30 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 900 block of East Florida Avenue, where a woman told them she heard several shots and threw herself on the floor as well as her baby.

No one was injured. Police found 11 .223-shell casings in the street, reports said. That type of ammunition is commonly used in AR-15-type semiautomatic rifles.

The house was also shot at on Wednesday. No one was injured in that shooting either.