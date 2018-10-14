Local News

Youngstown house fire under investigation

Firefighters are still on the scene investigating the cause of this incident

Posted: Oct 14, 2018 03:36 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2018 03:37 PM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A house caught fire on East Florida Avenue Sunday afternoon, officials say.

According to arson investigators, there was minimal damage to the home and no one was reported injured. 

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of this incident.

