Youngstown house fire under investigation
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A house caught fire on East Florida Avenue Sunday afternoon, officials say.
According to arson investigators, there was minimal damage to the home and no one was reported injured.
Firefighters are still investigating the cause of this incident.
