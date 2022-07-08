YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire earlier Friday evening on Youngstown’s South Side heavily damaged a home and sent a woman to the hospital with a dog bite.

The fire happened on Olivette Court, a short street that runs parallel to lower Oak Hill Avenue.

Fire officials say the fire started on the second floor.

The house was occupied but no one was home.

A neighbor who tried unleashing a dog from the back of the burning house was bitten by the dog. She was hospitalized.

The dog was then tethered on a leash across the street.