Youngstown home where man wounded damaged by gunfire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Youngstown home where a man was wounded in the arm Tuesday evening had several bullet holes.

Officers called about 8:25 p.m. to the home in the 300 block of East Boston Avenue not only found a man wounded in the arm but four bullet holes in the house, reports said.

A witness told police they heard six to eight shots. Police also found a spent 9mm bullet and several 9mm shell casings, reports said.

The victim is expected to recover, police said. No arrests have been made.