Youngstown home where man wounded damaged by gunfire

Local News

Police also find shell casings and spent bullet

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Youngstown Police

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Youngstown home where a man was wounded in the arm Tuesday evening had several bullet holes.

Officers called about 8:25 p.m. to the home in the 300 block of East Boston Avenue not only found a man wounded in the arm but four bullet holes in the house, reports said.

A witness told police they heard six to eight shots. Police also found a spent 9mm bullet and several 9mm shell casings, reports said.

The victim is expected to recover, police said. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com