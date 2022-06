YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department was called to a home that caught fire on two consecutive days.

Crews were called to the 3000 block of Zedaker Street around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews said the house also was on fire Monday night around 6:30 p.m. The battalion chief said the cause of both fires was an electrical issue.

No one was injured.