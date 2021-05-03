Youngstown home broken into, shot at, almost set on fire

Someone poured gas near the back door and tried to set it on fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said after someone unsuccessfully tried to set fire to a South Side home in Youngstown Friday morning, someone then fired several shots at it.

Police were first called about 7:20 a.m. Friday to the home in the 700 block of Wilbur Avenue after a woman who lives there said she returned after being gone the night before and found the house broken into and evidence of a fire.

Inside, all five of the woman’s televisions were taken and someone poured gas near the back door and tried to set it on fire, reports said. The gas in the stove was also left on and in the basement, the woman’s clothes and bed were set on fire, but that fire burned itself out before it caught the rest of the home on fire, according to a report.

Police were called back about five hours later at 12:20 p.m. after neighbors called 911 to report gunfire. Witnesses told police someone in the driver’s seat of a car was driving by and firing a gun.

Officers checked but could not find the car. In front of the home, police found 10 spent 9mm shell casings.

No one was injured in either of the incidents. The woman had made an earlier report that someone had poured sugar in the gas tank of her car.