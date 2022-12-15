YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A holiday favorite is back on the main stage!

On Thursday, hundreds of school kids showed up at Powers Auditorium in downtown Youngstown for the return of Miracle on Easy Street.

Because of COVID-19, the performance was shown on TV the last two years. Now it’s back live in person!

Maureen Collins and Todd Hancock have served as hosts for the extravaganza for the past 40-years. It features over 100 singers, dancers and Little Rascals.

“It was always our goal to bring it back. Since 2020 all of the theatre venues in the ara saw a downturn, but over the past year it has certainly picked up a bit and we are very excited to see the kids back in the space and having them experience the De Yor Performing Arts Center,” said Kelly Sullivan the Stambaugh Auditorium Artistic Services Manager.

You can catch Miracle on Easy Street starting Friday. There’s one show tomorrow night, and two on Saturday.