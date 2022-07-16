YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday marks a global movement — called “March for the T” — to address violence against the transgender community on a local, state and national level.

Youngstown hosted a trans rights rally downtown on Saturday afternoon. It featured free resources and points of contact to plug in to local and statewide action.

Youngstown is one of eight cities across Ohio that gathered to support trans rights.

Speakers at the event said it’s important that people in power know that the trans community is not going away.

“It’s important to me that trans kids everywhere know that they have a community behind them, that they have allies and trans people are working for them and with them,” said organizer Cody Clark.

Clark said he’ll continue to fight for trans rights, particularly against the Ohio bills against transgender athletes and trans people using their chosen bathroom.