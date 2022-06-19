YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Youngstown came together to celebrate Juneteenth on Sunday — the holiday that honors the end to slavery in the United States.

It was Youngstown’s second annual Juneteenth Cultural Festival. It featured vendors with different resources and products, along with food trucks.

The Harambee Youth Program which provides African American cultural performances for people of all races, also performed.

The day served as a time to embrace and educate the community on African Americans’ freedom and culture.

“We are just wanting to celebrate that culture, that freedom of Black people and share it with our community while educating and empowering and just bringing the community together,” said organize Joncquil Hope.

The celebration runs until 7 p.m.