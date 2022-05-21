YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — By the time you finish reading this news story approximately three people in America will have died from cardiovascular disease. According to the CDC, one person dies every 36 seconds from heart disease.

May is Stroke Awareness Month. Every year nearly 800,000 people have a stroke in the U.S. One of the leading causes is heart disease, which is the number one killer in America.

The American Heart Association took over Wean Park for their Tri-County Heart Walk to spread awareness.

“It’s just a time to really celebrate with family and friends,” said Tracy Behnke with the American Heart Association.

First News evening anchor Lindsey Watson emceed the walk.

“I’m excited to be here,” Watson said.

But this walk means more to some families than just getting fresh air and having a good time — one family said their daughter wouldn’t be alive without the research done by the American Heart Association.

“Harper was born with a congenital heart defect, Tetralogy of Fallot, and had to have open heart surgery when she was three months old,” said her father Zack Warchol.

The walk lasted two miles and was in person for the first time since 2019.

AHA shared information on CPR, healthier diets, how to take better care of your heart health in general — and did blood pressure screenings.

“Any step towards better health is better than none,” Behnke said.