Youngstown Harley Davidson hosts memorial ride for fallen soldiers

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday, Youngstown Harley Davidson and the Biker Brewhouse hosted its annual Fallen Soldier Memorial Run.

The ride is held by Youngstown’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 28. It was the first year the event was at the Harley Davidson.

There were dozens of people on bikes for the ride and Biker Brewhouse owner Larry Wilson felt strongly about holding the event.

“We back the boys in blue so this is all a charity and it’s raising money for all the fallen officers,” Wilson said.

The proceeds from Sunday’s event will go to the dinner Lodge 28 hosts every May for the friends and families of fallen soldiers to remember and honor them.