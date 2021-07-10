Youngstown Harley Davidson celebrates reopening with Biker Brewhouse

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Harley Davidson held a grand re-opening Saturday.

It’s located in Austintown. They celebrated with a ribbon cutting and also had a Quarter Million Dollar Bike Giveaway.

There were 13 brand-new 2021 motorcycles. People have been registering for a month for a chance to win.

About 3,000 motorcycles were expected to show up. They also had food trucks, axe throwing and other activities – all in celebration of the new shop.

“We kind of feel like we wanted to rebrand and just get the message out there that we’re serious about motorcycling and Harley’s alive and well and we’re doing great. We just wanted to do something fun. So we changed the name back to Youngstown, and you know, we want to be the mecca-center for motorcycling,” said general sales manager Tom Orlando.

The Harley Davidson will also have a thunderstruck afterparty at the Biker Brewhouse, which also held its grand opening in its new location on Saturday.

It’s inside the Youngstown Harley Davidson. The owner said they are very happy to be in the new and much larger space.

“We expanded our taproom to three times its size. So the bar is much larger, can fit more people. We’ll have production all on the first floor eventually,” said Biker Brewhouse owner Larry Wilson.

Tickets for Saturday night’s concert are available on their website. The shop’s celebration continues into Sunday.