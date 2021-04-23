Youngstown group wonders if road construction will really revitalize downtown

Western Reserve is set for construction over the next several years in phases between South Avenue and Hitchcock Road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Are plans to rebuild and widen parts of Western Reserve Road in the are actually undermining efforts to revitalize downtown Youngstown?

That’s the belief of leaders with the group known as Defend Youngstown.

Western Reserve is set for construction over the next several years in phases between South Avenue and Hitchcock Road.

While leaders with the group are not opposed to improving the road for traffic, they worry about the long range effects as this area sees more growth and development.

“I think it’s about 20 years from now and what impact that decision is gonna have, let’s say, on North Boardman, and you know, continue to impact other communities like Struthers and Campbell and Youngstown, who are doing all they can right now to try to rebuild their communities,” said Phil Kidd of Defend Youngstown.

Kidd claims other big communities such as Cleveland are backing off on projects like this in their suburbs to allow the inner cities revitalize themselves.